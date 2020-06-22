Advocate Aurora opens Pleasant Prairie health center

Advocate Aurora Health opens its new $130 million health center in Pleasant Prairie today.

The Aurora Health Center Pleasant Prairie campus, located at the northwest corner of Highway 165 and 120th Avenue, includes a 100,000-square-foot medical office building and a 100,000-square-foot surgery center that will open at a later date.

The health center was originally scheduled to open June 8, but in late March the health system said it would postpone the opening because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, health systems began resuming non-urgent services in mid-May.

Beginning today, Advocate Aurora said the new health center will offer general surgery, orthopedics and urology. It also will offer specialty pediatric services through Aurora Children’s Health.

The new facility includes an outdoor physical therapy area, a men’s health center and women’s breast imaging center, as well as an onsite pharmacy services, lab and a café.

Advocate Aurora expects to draw patients from Racine, Kenosha and Lake counties.

“The new and expanded services at this location will enhance patient access for the growing number of residents and employers in this region,” said Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s East Corridor patient service area. “We’re excited to be opening our facility to professional medical services, focused on bringing safe, best-in-class care close to home.”

The center is equipped with a self-rooming check-in model, designed to have patients bypass the waiting room and go to their assigned private room where a provider will meet them.

The system will also do virtual check-ins through its LiveWell app, screen all visitors for COVID-19, require masks for all visitors, and stagger appointment times.