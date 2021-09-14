Advocate Aurora Enterprises-owned Senior Helpers makes a Milwaukee-area acquisition

Senior Helpers
, an in-home senior care provider recently acquired by Advocate Aurora Health
’s investment arm, has announced a new Milwaukee-area acquisition.
Maryland-based Senior Helpers has acquired Milwaukee-based Miller Home Care LLC
, a provider of in-home care formerly owned by Jamie and Felicia Miller. Jamie Miller is also the owner and operator of Milwaukee bankruptcy law firm Miller & Miller.
Previously a franchise location, the Miller Home Care office will now become a Senior Helpers corporate store where the company plans to incubate new programs, conduct staff trainings and develop new service offerings for its nationwide network.
Senior Helpers currently includes more than 300 locally owned and operated franchises across the country. The new location is the company’s fifth corporate-owned store.
Advocate Aurora Enterprises, a subsidiary of Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Aurora Health, announced in April its acquisition
of Senior Helpers. The health system’s investment arm is focused on investing in businesses that help promote people’s health beyond the traditional clinical care settings, particularly in the areas of aging independently, parenthood and personal performance.
"On the heels of Senior Helpers' acquisition by Advocate Aurora Enterprises in April, this strategic investment expands our corporate store footprint in the Greater Milwaukee area and joins our existing corporate store in Des Plaines, Illinois," said Peter Ross, chief executive officer of Senior Helpers. "This critical move allows us to collectively work together in an established Advocate Aurora Heath market to further enable our growth strategy, while creating a model for us to collectively coordinate care across the full continuum."
"We applaud this strategic investment by our partner Senior Helpers to develop and help maximize our future synergies here in Milwaukee and throughout the Midwest," added Scott Powder, president of Advocate Aurora Enterprises. "Advocate Aurora is dedicated to meeting people where they are in every stage of their health and wellness journey, and this move both bolsters our ability to work together and enables new opportunities for aging seniors in Milwaukee to thrive safely in the comfort of their homes."