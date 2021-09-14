Advocate Aurora Enterprises-owned Senior Helpers makes a Milwaukee-area acquisition

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Scott Powder, president of Advocate Aurora Enterprises
Senior Helpers, an in-home senior care provider recently acquired by Advocate Aurora Health’s investment arm, has announced a new Milwaukee-area acquisition. Maryland-based Senior Helpers has acquired Milwaukee-based Miller Home Care LLC, a provider of in-home…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

