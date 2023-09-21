Click here to continue to BizTimes

Adventure Rock offers indoor climbing, fitness and yoga at three locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

Eric Olson and Craig Burzynski, co-owners: “COVID-19 severely impacted not only our company, but also our entire industry. That, along with the tight labor market, have been two of our biggest challenges.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“Right now, rising interest rates are our biggest barrier to expansion.”

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

“We have incredible staff at Adventure Rock. They are one of the main reasons people keep coming back. We have also benefited from the continued desire of people to live an active and social lifestyle.”

Is there a nonprofit your company regularly supports? If so, why?

“Big Brothers Big Sisters. It’s a natural fit for us, and we love supporting their mission of creating life-changing relationships that inspire and empower children to reach their potential.”