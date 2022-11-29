Advanced Ionics, Rapid Radicals and Wearable Technologies to receive innovation awards at Dec. 8 Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum

Three startups based in the Milwaukee area: Milwaukee-based Advanced Ionics, Milwaukee-based Rapid Radicals and Hartland-based Wearable Technologies Inc., will be recognized for excellence in innovation at the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, to be held at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee on Dec. 8.

Advanced Ionics is a manufacturer of electrolyzers that use low-cost renewables or nuclear energy to produce green hydrogen for less that the current cost of fossil fuel-derived hydrogen. Advanced Ionics says it can produce green hydrogen for less than $1/kg. The company closed a $4.2 million funding round earlier this year.

Rapid Radicals, is working on perfecting a decentralized wastewater treatment system that can treat water in less than 30 minutes – 16 times faster than conventional treatment. The business has been gaining national attention, winning the Wisconsin Governor’s Business Plan Contest in June and earning a federal Small Business Innovation Research grant in the same month. Since its inception in 2016, the company has received $1.5 million in grant funding.

Deepak Arora, chief executive officer of Wearable Technologies, developed a wearable monitoring device after his two-year-old daughter wandered out of their family home and drowned in a nearby retention pond. The wearable device can be worn on the wrist like a watch or attached securely to different articles of clothing. It monitors several key pieces of information that can help predict potential hazards or emergency situations.

Also planned for the Innovation + Entrepreneurship Forum, Oldenburg Group founder Wayne Oldenburg will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Theresa Nemetz, the founder and president of Great Lakes Shore Excursions and Milwaukee Food & City Tours, will receive the Regional Spirit Award.

In addition, three business leaders will receive entrepreneurship awards:

