Advance Auto Parts to close 6 Milwaukee stores

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Stores Company, Inc., dba Advance Auto Parts, will close six stores in Milwaukee and lay off 51 workers, according to a new WARN notice.

The company announced late last week it would close 523 stores across the United States as part of a strategic plan aimed at improving business performance.

“The company has identified opportunities that it believes can improve adjusted operating income margin by more than 500-basis points through fiscal 2027,” according to an announcement from Advance Auto Parts.

- Advertisement -

The company has 13 locations in Milwaukee. The six stores that are closing are located at:

4934 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.,

2329 W. North Ave.,

7690 W. Appleton Ave.,

4320 S. 27 th St.,

St., 5762 N. Teutonia Ave., and

1920 W. National Ave.

Layoffs are expected to take place in waves, with the first wave scheduled to occur on Jan. 27, 2025. Additional layoffs will take place through March 6, 2025.