Adaptive reuse to be topic of next BizTimes webcast

Adaptive reuse, the redevelopment of older buildings for a new purpose, will be the subject of the next BizTimes Milwaukee webcast, presented by BT360 Content Solutions.

The free webcast will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. Click here to register.

Panelists for the webcast will include:

Josh Jeffers , president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co.

, president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co. Eric Harrmann , chief design officer for AG Architecture

, chief design officer for AG Architecture Dan Chovanec , vice president of CG Schmidt

, vice president of CG Schmidt Jim Brandenburg , tax partner for Sikich LLP

, tax partner for Sikich LLP Joshua Levy, partner for Husch Blackwell

The webcast will cover topics like:

Creating a vision and engaging local stakeholders.

Unique risks and common obstacles and how to mitigate them.

Tax credits, incentives, and proposed real estate tax changes that may affect adaptive reuse projects.

Inclusionary practices: promoting diversity, equity, and community through adaptive reuse projects.

Building cost savings in an era of rising material costs.

Redevelopment as a catalyst for change: how adaptive reuse can enrich neighborhoods and build community.

The adaptive reuse webcast is sponsored by AG Architecture, CG Schmidt, Husch Blackwell and Sikich. Click here to register.