Adaptive reuse to be topic of next BizTimes webcast

Adaptive reuse, the redevelopment of older buildings for a new purpose, will be the subject of the next BizTimes Milwaukee webcast, presented by BT360 Content Solutions.
The free webcast will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. Click here to register.
Panelists for the webcast will include:
- Josh Jeffers, president and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co.
- Eric Harrmann, chief design officer for AG Architecture
- Dan Chovanec, vice president of CG Schmidt
- Jim Brandenburg, tax partner for Sikich LLP
- Joshua Levy, partner for Husch Blackwell
The webcast will cover topics like:
- Creating a vision and engaging local stakeholders.
- Unique risks and common obstacles and how to mitigate them.
- Tax credits, incentives, and proposed real estate tax changes that may affect adaptive reuse projects.
- Inclusionary practices: promoting diversity, equity, and community through adaptive reuse projects.
- Building cost savings in an era of rising material costs.
- Redevelopment as a catalyst for change: how adaptive reuse can enrich neighborhoods and build community.
The adaptive reuse webcast is sponsored by AG Architecture, CG Schmidt, Husch Blackwell and Sikich. Click here to register.