Acuity expanding into 32nd state

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurer Acuity
announced today that it will begin writing business in Maryland, the 32nd
state that it is doing business in.
Acuity commercial lines insurance is available now in Maryland and personal lines will be available there later this year.
Acuity has appointed a distribution territory director for the state, David Lynch
, who has more than 26 years of insurance experience on both the agency and company side.
“The market consistency Acuity brings to the table will be an important resource for independent agencies throughout Maryland and to agents in surrounding states who have customers with Maryland operations,” Lynch said.
Founded in 1925, Acuity says it achieved the strongest growth in its history in 2023. Earlier this year the company reported that its annual revenue
in 2023 exceeded $2.6 billion for the first time in its 98-year history.
Acuity reported a 17% growth rate for 2023 that generated a $378.3 million increase in topline revenue.
The company also said it plans to hire 150 employees in 2024. It currently employs more than 1,600 people.
Acuity protects nearly 150,000 businesses, including nearly 350,000 commercial vehicles, and more than 550,000 homes and private passenger autos across 32 states.