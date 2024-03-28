Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Insurance

Acuity expanding into 32nd state

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Acuity's corporate headquarters in Sheboygan.
Last updated

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurer Acuity announced today that it will begin writing business in Maryland, the 32nd state that it is doing business in. Acuity commercial lines insurance is available now in Maryland and personal lines will be available there later this year. Acuity has appointed a distribution territory director for the state, David Lynch,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY APRIL 15TH & SAVE