Acuity’s annual revenue exceeded $2.6 billion in 2023

By
-
Acuity's corporate headquarters in Sheboygan.

Sheboygan-based property and casualty insurer Acuity reported that its annual revenue in 2023 exceeded $2.6 billion for the first time in the company’s 98-year history. Acuity reported a 17% growth rate for 2023 that generated a $378.3 million increase in topline revenue. The company also said it plans to hire 150 employees in 2024. It

