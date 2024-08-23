Abraham’s On-Site Shredding acquires KARD Shredding

Secure Information Destruction LLC, the parent company of Muskego-based, has acquired New Berlin-based. The acquisition combines the services of two independent, family-run information destruction companies with a combined 74 years of service to business, government and residential customers in southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois. “Our mission is to be the document destruction partner of choice for small to mid-size businesses as well as for residential customers,” said, president and owner of Secure Information Destruction. “With the acquisition of KARD, we have added additional methods of secure shredding to fulfill that mission. We presently have a solution to fit every client’s preference, which makes us unique in our market.” Abraham’s, which serves clients in southeast Wisconsin and northeast Illinois, has been focused on mobile shredding. The company, co-owned by Larry and, was founded in 1999 as a two-person, one-truck operation in Twin Lakes. KARD, based in New Berlin, has been focused on facility-based document destruction. It was founded in a Waukesha County garage in 1975. KARD is owned byand. Abraham’s and Kard will continue to operate under their existing names for the time being, said business manager and owner Christina Bangs. “Customers will continue to see the people they know and trust to protect their confidential information,” she said. “Both companies have vested interest in their clients’ goals, and we’re happy we can expand our service offerings to them.”