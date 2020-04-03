Above & Beyond Children’s Museum names new executive director

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum has named Jacqueline Erdman as its next executive director.

Erdman has been executive director of Sheboygan Theatre Company since November 2018. She succeeds former Above & Beyond executive director Emily Rendall-Araujo, who is moving with her family to France.

Erdman begins in her new role on April 6.

“Jackie’s involvement at the helm of our museum will ensure that we continue to elevate the museum’s stronghold in the community as a place for families from our community and beyond for discovery-based imaginative learning and programs,” said Tim Saeger, ABCM board president. “As an integrated community member and a seasoned nonprofit professional she will continue to strengthen and nurture community partnerships and forge novel relationships in collaboration with our strong board of directors.”

Prior to joining Sheboygan Theatre Company, Erdman worked for the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, Gallery 224 in Port Washington and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Office of Development & Alumni Relations.

“I’m elated to join an incredible team of dedicated staff, volunteers and board members at Above & Beyond Children’s Museum,” Erdman said. “I look forward to continuing to build strategic and creative relationships to sustain and grow the museum.”

Like museums across the region, ABCM closed its doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has been offering a variety of virtual activities and programming through social media and its website.