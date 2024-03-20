Above & Beyond Children’s Museum names new executive director

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in downtown Sheboygan has named Catherine Tinker as its new executive director, effective April 8. Tinker spent the past eight years as director of education and community programming at Bookworm Gardens, also located in Sheboygan. In her new role at Above & Beyond, which is located 902 N. 8th St., she

“Cate is a highly respected leader in our community with an impressive array of knowledge and experience. We are excited to work with her in moving the museum to a new and exciting future,” said Tim Saeger, board president of Above & Beyond Children's Museum and financial advisor of Thrivent Financial.