Above & Beyond Children’s Museum names new director of operations

has appointedas its director of operations, the Sheboygan-based nonprofit announced on Tuesday. Tasche, who grew up in Sheboygan, earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She went on to work as an autism and inclusion coach and learning strategist at the Oconomowoc Area School District. Tasche moved back to Sheboygan in 2019 to serve as an inclusion specialist and instructional coach in the Sheboygan Area School District. She has served on the SASD board since September. Above & Beyond Children’s Museum was established in 1993 and is located at 902 N. 8th Street in Sheboygan. “I’m excited and honored to build bridges across the community and make sure every child who walks through our doors feels the power of play,” said Tasche, who visited the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum as a child. Tasche also holds a master’s degree in leadership and organizational development from Lakeland University. She has led national initiatives in education and training, public safety, employment, and health with the Autism Society of America. She previously served as national programs manager, director of national programs and eventually vice president of national programs at the Autism Society of America.