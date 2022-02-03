AbleLight names new president and CEO

By
Lauren Anderson
-
AbleLight chief executive officer Keith Jones
AbleLight, the nonprofit organization formerly known as Bethesda Lutheran Communities, has named Keith Jones as its next president and chief executive officer. Jones succeeds Mike Thirtle, who left the Watertown-based organization last June after seven…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display