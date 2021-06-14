Bethesda CEO leaving to lead California-based foundation

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Mike Thirtle, president and CEO of Bethesda Lutheran Communities.
Mike Thirtle, chief executive officer of Watertown-based Bethesda, will leave the organization next month to lead actor Gary Sinise’s foundation in California. Thirtle has been at the helm of Bethesda, a Lutheran nonprofit that provides…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display