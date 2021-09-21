ABB plans new HQ for its U.S. motion business, with nearly 700 employees, in New Berlin

ABB Inc. has proposed constructing a large campus in New Berlin for its U.S. motion business, which could house nearly 700 employees by 2025, according to a plan of operations filed with the city.

The new facility would include an automated manufacturing and assembly plant, research and development labs, a customer experience and training center and a customer service center, according to the Switzerland-based automation company’s plans.

The new plant would be built at 18200 W. Lincoln Ave. and would serve as the headquarters ABB’s U.S. motion business, which manufacturers drives, motors, generators, mechanical power transmission products and digital powertrain solutions for a variety of industries including mining, power and oil and gas.

ABB’s research and production facility would be about 270,000 square feet. The company expects to house about 172 manufacturing workers and 419 office workers in the building for a total of 694 employees.

ABB’s facility would be connected to an adjacent 309,474-square-foot warehouse to the south operated by an “ABB logistics partner” – the warehouse would be used to receive, store and ship ABB products, according to the plan of operations. The logistics partner would involve another 100 jobs in addition to the ABB jobs being created.

ABB aims to start construction in New Berlin by March 2021 and complete the facility by 2023, according to plans filed with the city. Construction for the logistics facility would begin this year and would be completed by the end of 2022.

ABB is a global company that operates through four divisions: electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids. The company currently has two Wisconsin-based facilities for its motion drives business, including at 16250 W. Glendale Drive in New Berlin and 1425 North Discovery Parkway in Wauwatosa.

ABB declined a request for comment.