Abandoned St. Francis condo project gets new developer

A lakefront condominium complex in St. Francis is getting a long-planned addition.
Planning for the four-building development, known as The Landing
, originally started in 2002, when the city approved an apartment development on the site at 4100 S. Lake Drive. Amid a condo development boom in the mid 2000s, however, plans were changed to a for-sale model in 2005.
Three of the four planned buildings were completed and occupied, and the foundation and parking structure for the fourth building was built before construction was abandoned during the Great Recession.
Now, Milwaukee-based development firm Emem Group
plans to finish the project with 89 condo units on the foundation and parking podium.
The completed building will consist of 23 one-bedroom, 54 two-bedroom and 12 three-bedroom units between four floors, plans show. The building will be managed by the same property management firm as the rest of the complex, MPC Property Management
, and governed by the same condo association.
The St. Francis Plan Commission gave the project initial approval last week.