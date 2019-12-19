9 area companies nominated for WMC Manufacturer of the Year

Nine southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 25 nominated for the 32nd annual Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Manufacturer of the Year awards.
The program aims to recognize manufacturers of all sizes and industries for good business practices, innovative business processes and productivity enhancements.
A total of four grand award winners will be chosen from categories based on company size. Winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Pfister in Milwaukee on Feb. 20.
This year’s nominees include (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold)
- Artemax, Inc. – New Berlin
- Automation Components, Inc. – Middleton
- Chapter 2, Inc. – Lake Mills
- Empire Screen Printing, Inc. – Onalaska
- Felss Rotaform LLC – New Berlin
- First Choice Ingredients, Inc. – Germantown
- Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc. – Kaukauna
- Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point
- Generac Holdings Inc. – Waukesha
- Greenheck Group – Schofield
- HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.) – Hartford
- Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon City
- MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom – Milton
- MCL Industries, Inc. – Pulaski
- Metal-Era Inc. – Waukesha
- Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats – Wittenberg
- Octopi Brewing – Waunakee
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. – Manitowoc
- Outlook Group – Neenah
- Poblocki Sign Company LLC – Milwaukee
- Power Test Inc. – Sussex
- Professional Plating – Brillion
- Sargento Foods – Plymouth
- Stoughton Trailers LLC – Stoughton
- XeteX, Inc. – La Crosse