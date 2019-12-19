9 area companies nominated for WMC Manufacturer of the Year

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Manufacturer of the Year
Klement Sausage Co. was recognized with a special award at the Manufacturer of the Year awards in 2019.

Nine southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 25 nominated for the 32nd annual Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Manufacturer of the Year awards.

The program aims to recognize manufacturers of all sizes and industries for good business practices, innovative business processes and productivity enhancements.

A total of four grand award winners will be chosen from categories based on company size. Winners will be announced during a ceremony at The Pfister in Milwaukee on Feb. 20.

This year’s nominees include (southeastern Wisconsin companies in bold)

  • Artemax, Inc. – New Berlin
  • Automation Components, Inc. – Middleton
  • Chapter 2, Inc. – Lake Mills
  • Empire Screen Printing, Inc. – Onalaska
  • Felss Rotaform LLC – New Berlin
  • First Choice Ingredients, Inc. – Germantown
  • Fox Valley Wood Products, Inc. – Kaukauna
  • Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point
  • Generac Holdings Inc. – Waukesha
  • Greenheck Group – Schofield
  • HED, Inc. (Hydro Electronic Devices, Inc.) – Hartford
  • Lemke Industrial Machine LLC – Marathon City
  • MBK-WI, Inc. d/b/a Freedom – Milton
  • MCL Industries, Inc. – Pulaski
  • Metal-Era Inc. – Waukesha
  • Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats – Wittenberg
  • Octopi Brewing – Waunakee
  • Orion Energy Systems, Inc. – Manitowoc
  • Outlook Group – Neenah
  • Poblocki Sign Company LLC – Milwaukee
  • Power Test Inc. – Sussex
  • Professional Plating – Brillion
  • Sargento Foods – Plymouth
  • Stoughton Trailers LLC – Stoughton
  • XeteX, Inc. – La Crosse

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers manufacturing for BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.