$75 million in renovations planned at St. Francis de Sales Seminary

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

St. Francis de Sales Seminary has raised more than $64 million to fund a sweeping renovation and expansion of its historic campus at 3257 S. Lake Drive in St. Francis. With 80 seminarians enrolled this year — the highest number in decades — the 168-year-old institution is embarking on its biggest capital project and campaign

St. Francis de Sales Seminary has raised more than $64 million to fund a sweeping renovation and expansion of its historic campus at 3257 S. Lake Drive in St. Francis. With 80 seminarians enrolled this year — the highest number in decades — the 168-year-old institution is embarking on its biggest capital project and campaign in its history. The campaign, which began fundraising last year and publicly launched in October, is addressing both capacity and preservation needs.

Originally designed for just 35 seminarians, the seminary’s facilities are being expanded to accommodate the growing enrollment, with planned upgrades including new dorm rooms, classrooms, offices and expanded dining and kitchen areas.

"It's really a historic moment, and not just for the seminary," Father Luke Strand said. "This seminary is the oldest in the country using its original building, it's the third oldest continuously operating seminary in the country by way of founding date, and it's one of the most historic buildings in all of Milwaukee. People will talk about the grandeur and historicity of City Hall, for instance, but that was built 40 years after the seminary."

[gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="611521,612070,612073,612072,612074,612075"]

Much of the project focuses on restoring Henni Hall, built in 1856, which is in "desperate need" of upgrades, Strand said. Renovation plans include roof and window repairs, masonry restoration, and modernized infrastructure. Christ King Chapel will also see major improvements, including restoration of an 1888 mural, sanctuary repainting, new pews and a refurbishment of its grand staircase.

"We had water coming in the chapel this morning at mass as it was pouring outside and plaster falling, so the need is very real," Strand said.

Construction work is expected to begin on May 12, starting with roof and dome work, and is expected to be completed by December 2026. Brookfield-based general contractor Hunzinger Construction will lead the project, with architectural design by Milwaukee-based Ramlow/Stein.

The seminary has seen 165% growth in enrollment over the past 15 years — a rare trend in seminary education. "The growth is very much rooted in the generosity of faithful Catholics in the diocese supporting priestly vocations and really thirsting for priests," Strand said. "I think there's also just been a beautiful culture that's been established at St Francis de Sales."