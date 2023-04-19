5 Minutes With: Gina Stilp

By
-
Volunteers with the Reclaiming Our Neighborhoods Coalition conduct housing surveys in a Milwaukee neighborhood.
Volunteers with the Reclaiming Our Neighborhoods Coalition conduct housing surveys in a Milwaukee neighborhood. Credit: Ron Coalition

As the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, the Zilber Family Foundation watched as federal aid programs for low-income families dried up just as rising inflation created more economic hardship. Seeing the impact on the Milwaukee community – particularly on underserved populations – the foundation in February set out to increase support to its existing nonprofit partners and

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display