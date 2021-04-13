414 Flowers expands to Harbor View

414 Flowers will open its third location at 209 E. National Ave. on May 1.

Milwaukee-based garden retailer 414 Flowers will enter its fourth season with a new location in the Harbor View neighborhood.

Set to open May 1, the 1,000-square-foot greenhouse and outdoor retail space will take over a vacant lot at 209 E. National Avenue, according to a news release. It’s the third area location for 414 Flowers, which has seasonal greenhouse shops in Wauwatosa and Bay View, in the parking lot of Outpost Natural Foods. Last year, the business starting selling pumpkins and Christmas trees during the fall and winter seasons. 

All three locations will operate May 1 through July 2, selling annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, patio pots, herbs and vegetables. 

The decision to add a third location in Harbor View, near Walker’s Point was “simple,” said owner George Holtz in a news release. And the business will continue to grow as Holtz negotiates for fourth and fifth locations in the greater Milwaukee area.

Similar to other stay-at-home activities, gardening saw a boost thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“When the lockdown hit, more people gravitated to plant gardens. Whether it was due to fears, food insecurity, lack of funds, or simply finding something to do to pass the time, the gardening boom left suppliers depleted of seeds and inventory,” the company said in the release. 

414 Flowers sources its products exclusively from Wisconsin growers, including Stange’s Greenhouse in Milwaukee, Prange Greenhouses in Jackson, Wasaukee Plant Market in Mequon and Schroeder’s Fox Valley Greenhouse. 

Starting May 1, 414 Flowers’ operating hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

