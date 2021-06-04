4 lessons Wisconsin’s proposed $100 million VC fund can take from other states

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Money
Wisconsin is in the process of creating a $100 million venture capital fund of funds program as a vehicle to attract investment in early-stage companies in Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers’ “Wisconsin Fund” was approved by…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display