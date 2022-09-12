3D printing company opening regional HQ in Third Ward

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Formlabs, a 3D printing technology developer and manufacturer, is opening a regional headquarters this week in the Third Ward, located at 220 E. Buffalo St.

The company did not indicate how many people will initially be working at the new Milwaukee location, but job postings on the Formlabs website show at least 13 openings. The new office will support Formlabs’ growing sales and service team as the company pursues a global expansion.

“As a key hub for technical innovation and manufacturing, Milwaukee is uniquely suited to support Formlabs’ regional headquarters and the expansion of additive manufacturing, a key part of President Biden’s AM Forward initiative, focusing on improving supply chain resilience through adoption of additive manufacturing,” reads an announcement from the company.

Formlabs was named a finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards for the most 3D-printed object in history: test swabs created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Formlabs also develops its 3D printing software.

Max Lobovsky, an MIT graduate, is the co-founder and CEO of Formlabs. He helped lead the company through the creation and launch of the world’s first affordable, powerful desktop stereolithography 3D printer.

In May of 2021, Formlabs officially doubled its valuation to $2 billion while also completing a $150 million Series E funding round. The company has raised $253.7 million in total funding, according to Crunchbase.

Formlabs also has offices in Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, Hungary and North Carolina. There are over 750 Formlabs employees across the globe.