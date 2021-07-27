3-on-3 basketball league BIG3 coming to Fiserv Forum

BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league that features several former NBA players, will play some of its games at Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.

The league, founded by hip hop musician and actor Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, announced today that BIG3 games on Thursday, Aug. 5, will be held at Fiserv Forum. The league has 12 teams and six games will be played that day at Fiserv Forum, according to the BIG3 website. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 28.

BIG3 also recently announced the league’s return to Dallas this Saturday, July 31, as well as Chicago next Saturday, August 7.

“It’s an honor that all three of these world class venues welcomed us with open arms and with such short notice,” said Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. “Milwaukee has some of the most passionate basketball fans out there, and we are excited to keep the celebrations going in the Deer District.”