25 Milwaukee-area nonprofits awarded $1 million grants through state’s Equitable Recovery Grant Program

Twenty-five Milwaukee-area nonprofit organizations learned this week they received $1 million grants as part of a $82 million grant allocation aimed at supporting communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the recipients of the state’s Equitable Recovery Grant Program, which was first announced in April 2021. The program directed $50 million for health, early childhood and education services, and $31 million for organizations that provide economic support, housing and environmental justice services.

Milwaukee-area organizations awarded $1 million grants, the maximum amount, include:

Milwaukee-based Acts Community Development Corp.

Brown Deer-based Art Therapy House Inc.

Milwaukee-based Common Bond Communities Wisconsin LLC

West Allis-based Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin Inc.

Milwaukee-based Eastbrook Academy (awarded $997,100)

Milwaukee-based Fathers Making Progress Inc.

Guest House of Milwaukee Inc.

Milwaukee-based HIR Wellness Institute Inc.

Milwaukee-based Housing Resources Inc.

Kenosha YMCA

Milwaukee-based Kids Matter Inc. (awarded $995,500)

Waukesha-based La Casa de Esperanza Inc.

Legal Action Wisconsin, with offices in Milwaukee and Racine

Milwaukee-based Mac Canon Brown Homeless Sanctuary (awarded $976,400)

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

Milwaukee-based Mother Kathryn Daniels Conference Center (awarded $999,880)

Milwaukee-based Outreach Community Health Centers Inc.

Milwaukee-based Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Inc.

Revitalize Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Inc.

Milwaukee-based St. Charles Youth & Family Services Inc. (awarded $999,999)

Milwaukee-based The Literacy Lab

Milwaukee-based Transcenter for Youth Inc.

Milwaukee-based United Community Center

Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership

Milwaukee-based YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (awarded $997,987)

In total, 40 organizations based in southeastern Wisconsin received grants from the state, ranging in amount from $85,000 to $1 million. See the full list of grant awardees here.

“From Beloit to Lac du Flambeau, the organizations receiving these grants have been on the frontlines of providing support to communities that have seen disparate outcomes throughout this pandemic, both in health and economic well-being,” Evers said in an announcement. “We must continue to work together to make sure that as our state is recovering, every community and every family is recovering with us. That’s critical to ensuring our state’s long-term success and building a Wisconsin that works for everyone.”