2025 Economic Trends: Trump brings disruption

By many measures the U.S. economy is in good shape. Unemployment remains low at 4.1% and the nation’s Gross Domestic Product has grown consistently since the first half of 2022. U.S. GDP increased 3.1% year-over-year in the third quarter, 3% in the second quarter and 1.6% in the first quarter of 2024. For the fourth quarter, growth is projected at 2.7% by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Since the 2007-09 Great Recession, the U.S. Economy has avoided a prolonged downturn. But many Americans are extremely dissatisfied with the economy, stung by a period of high inflation from 2021 to 2023, which peaked at 9.1% in June 2022. Interest hikes by the Federal Reserve have helped to ease the year-over-year inflation rate to below 3% since July of 2024. But consumers haven’t forgotten what things used to cost a few years ago and continue to feel the pinch, particularly at the grocery store. That’s probably the biggest reason voters sent Donald Trump back to the White House. Voters sought a different approach to managing the U.S. economy, and they are certainly going to get it. Trump has promised to shake things up with dramatic and disruptive policy changes including threats of tariffs, a crackdown on illegal immigration, an aggressive energy policy and more. It remains to be seen what impact his second-term policies will have on the economy; opinions about his plans are mixed, but it’s clear that significant, disruptive changes are coming from a second Trump administration. “Buckle up,” says economist Mike Knetter, Ph.D., strategic advisor to the University of Wisconsin Foundation. Knetter, who served as an economic advisor to President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton, is a regular speaker at the annual BizTimes Media Economic Trends event, held this year on Jan. 23 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee. Following is BizTimes Milwaukee editor Andrew Weiland’s annual economic outlook Q&A with Knetter. "The U.S. economy had a much more robust recovery from the pandemic disruption than any other large economy. Growth remains solid, powered by consumer spending, unemployment is low and inflation is moving slowly toward the Fed target. The unhappiness is mainly a consequence of the higher level of prices caused by the surge of inflation in 2022-23.""I think the threat of tariffs will be used to accomplish some foreign policy objectives with Mexico and Canada, mainly related to border integrity and drug trade. The situation with China is harder to predict. I expect the U.S. to attempt to defend its technological edge by limiting exports of sensitive technology to China and potentially limiting Chinese imports of advanced manufactured goods such as electric vehicles. Tariffs are a tool to achieve the latter. Of course, we gained our technological edge by exposing our firms to foreign competition so it’s not clear this is a wise path, but it sounds appealing to many, including those industries that will benefit from protection. “Substantial tariffs on less sophisticated Chinese products would add to inflationary pressure and likely achieve little benefit to the nation or consumers. These lower-value goods aren’t produced in the U.S. so our firms would not benefit. The administration likely knows this, and I am hopeful some constructive dialog will produce some diplomatic wins that allow the administration to declare victory without huge tariffs.”“I expect this to be another area where the bark is greater than the bite. There may be some deportations, but mass deportation of undocumented immigrants would make the labor market much tighter in agriculture, food processing and leisure and hospitality. That would hurt supply conditions and add significant inflationary pressure to the economy.”“I expect that we will see lower prices.”“The tax cut extension will be a top priority, but I don’t expect much beyond that. The House majority is razor-thin, making other initiatives hard to pass.”“Government programs face several obstacles to efficiency including: lack of competition, need for excessive compliance oversight, and the incentive for agency employees to keep programs running beyond their useful life. DOGE will have difficulty making these obstacles disappear. More likely, some things could be eliminated and some technology improvements could streamline operations or compliance. “I don’t expect big cuts to come out of this. Big cuts would require tackling entitlements or defense. Those areas may grow. But it’s possible to see some good come out of this exercise. Others have tried similar things (Al Gore as VP comes to mind) with little impact, but Musk is a big thinker and I would not discount the possibility that this effort will be different.”“Energy deregulation likely to be the biggest. Digital currency may also make headway.”“He is a disruptor who will question conventional wisdom in all of these areas with little regard for special interests and perhaps research scientists. The former is a positive and the latter is a negative, in my opinion. “I don’t have a good idea about what to expect really. He is a wild card but Aaron Rodgers maybe should have said yes to being his VP candidate.”“Politicians have occasionally done this in the past but more quietly. Trump is more open about it. I’m moderately concerned that this will make the Fed less vigilant on inflation.”“I don’t expect as many cuts as markets are pricing in. I think the neutral rate of interest is a bit higher due to the bias toward inflation that tax cuts, tariffs and pressure on immigrants will create.”“We should get down to 2.5% core by year end. Still above target.”“Another year of 3% growth.”“We are again at lofty valuations but some of that rise was probably due to firms being able to pass through inflation. I’d expect a year of 8% growth in equities which is close to long-term average. But lots of variability around that forecast as is always the case.”“Not without some big, unexpected shock. ““Yes, and I think that’s part of the reason the 2024 economy exceeded expectations.”“Buckle up. It won’t be a boring year.”