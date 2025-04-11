139-lot subdivision planned in Muskego

Two area development firms are moving ahead on development of a 139-lot subdivision in Muskego.

This week, Milwaukee-based real estate development and investment company F Street purchased approximately 46 acres off of College Avenue for about $2.4 million, according to state records.

F Street is partnering with Janssen Bruckner, a residential builder and broker in southeast Wisconsin, to deliver half-acre single-family home lots to buyers and home builders, according to Mike Doney, chief operating officer of F Street.

The project’s first phase will consist of 68 lots on the 46 acres F Street purchased, and are expected to be construction ready this spring, according to Janssen Bruckner.

The remaining lots will be part of future phases that the company has not purchased property for yet, Doney said.

“We’ve seen a lot of demand in the area for new housing,” Doney said.

Known as Kirkland Crossing, the full development will span 110 acres with about 26 acres of mature woodlands preserved, according to Janssen Bruckner.