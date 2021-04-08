100 Years of stability and community involvement

For 100 years WaterStone Bank has served local communities as a financial institution known for its tradition of stability and community involvement.

From 1921 until 2008, WaterStone Bank was primarily known as Wauwatosa Savings Bank. The bank was founded by Edward F. Geske and other local businessmen in Wauwatosa on the site that is now 7615 W. State Street in the Village of Wauwatosa.

Today, the bank’s long-time Wauwatosa branch is located at 7500 W. State Street in a facility that was built in 1971.

The bank experienced significant growth leading up to 2008. New branch offices were opening throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha counties, additional product lines were being offered, and in 2005 the bank’s public stock began trading on NASDAQ.

WaterStone Bank named Doug Gordon president and CEO in 2007 and felt that a rebranding was necessary in order to better reflect the growth and future of the bank.

In 2008, Wauwatosa Savings Bank solicited ideas from employees for a new name. The top three choices went to a community vote, receiving over 1,700 responses. On May 19, 2008, Wauwatosa Savings Bank became WaterStone Bank, SSB.

Today, WaterStone Bank has 14 branch locations in southeastern Wisconsin. It’s most recent branch addition is the bank’s first location in the City of Milwaukee at 6801 W. Oklahoma Ave. In 2020, the bank upgraded its technology to offer customers a new digital banking platform. WaterStone prides itself on its many unique programs that provide special banking benefits to military members and veterans, first responders and healthcare workers, students, children and more.

WaterStone Bank started the WaterStone Bank Fund with the Waukesha County Community Foundation in 2002 in order to ensure the bank’s ability to continually give back to the communities it serves. Annually, the bank supports hundreds of local nonprofits that promote education, children’s and women’s causes, veteran’s initiatives and community development.

In 2020, WaterStone Bank employees volunteered 571 hours, and the WaterStone Bank Fund donated over $750,000 to local nonprofits. Notable partnerships include the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, SecureFutures, Susan G. Komen and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. WaterStone annually provides scholarship funds to over 25 local high schools.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, WaterStone Bank is hosting a nonprofit giving campaign, in which $100,000 will be split between five deserving nonprofits. And, the bank recently featured some of its longtime customers and employees in new radio commercials as they sing the WaterStone Bank jingle “it’s all here for you.” There’s even more planned for this milestone anniversary.

“WaterStone Bank is thankful for the contributions each and every employee has provided throughout the years,” said Gordon. “Our growth and success is a direct result of their commitment to provide exceptional customer service. We have been fortunate to have loyal customers and outstanding communities we have served for 100 years.”

