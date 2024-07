10 Cudahy industrial buildings sold for nearly $60 million

A New York City-based investment firm has acquired several Cudahy industrial properties, totaling 10 buildings, for $59.9 million, according to state records. An affiliate of DRA Advisors, specializing in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors, purchased the properties from an affiliate of Deerfield, Illinois-based Oak Realty Group. The buildings have a

A New York City-based investment firm has acquired several Cudahy industrial properties, totaling 10 buildings, for $59.9 million, according to state records. An affiliate of DRA Advisors , specializing in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors, purchased the properties from an affiliate of Deerfield, Illinois-based Oak Realty Group. The buildings have a total of 880,000 square feet of building space, according to Oak Realty Group . Located in Mitchell Industrial Park, the properties are located just southeast of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The properties include:Oak Realty Groupfor an undisclosed amount. DRA Advisors invests in commercial properties nationally, according to its website, and already owns a total of 337,000 square feet of industrial space in Wisconsin, though the properties are not specified. The companytotaling about 200,000 square feet last year for $26.2 million. DRA Advisors and Oak Realty Group did not immediately respond to request for comment.