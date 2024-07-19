10 Cudahy industrial buildings sold for nearly $60 million

A New York City-based investment firm has acquired several Cudahy industrial properties, totaling 10 buildings, for $59.9 million, according to state records.
An affiliate of DRA Advisors
, specializing in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors, purchased the properties from an affiliate of Deerfield, Illinois-based Oak Realty Group.
The buildings have a total of 880,000 square feet of building space, according to Oak Realty Group
.
Located in Mitchell Industrial Park, the properties are located just southeast of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
The properties include:
- 1920 E. College Ave., which includes two buildings. One is occupied by commercial baker Alpha Baking Co. and used auto parts store Quality Used Engines.
- 5877 S. Pennsylvania Ave., which is occupied by manufacturer Milwaukee Cylinder.
- 2200 E. College Ave., a 109,000-squar-foot building with several tenants including JL Moving, garage door supplier Ultimate Cudahy Doors & Gates and trucking company Todd Transit, among others.
- 6120 S. Ace Industrial Drive, a 53,000-square-foot building occupied by logistics company DHL.
- 6185 S. Ace Industrial Drive, which includes four buildings totaling 210,000 square feet, according to LoopNet. Current tenants include Mattress Firm, Hansen Storage and Overhead Door Co. of Southeast Wisconsin, among others.
- 6055 S. Pennsylvania Ave., a 140,000-square-foot building occupied by manufacturer Milwaukee Composites.
- 6055 S. Ace Industrial Drive, which is a 3-acre lot.
Oak Realty Group purchased the industrial park from a Chicago-based ownership group in 2017
for an undisclosed amount.
DRA Advisors invests in commercial properties nationally, according to its website, and already owns a total of 337,000 square feet of industrial space in Wisconsin, though the properties are not specified.
The company purchased two industrial buildings in Racine and Kenosha Counties
totaling about 200,000 square feet last year for $26.2 million.
DRA Advisors and Oak Realty Group did not immediately respond to request for comment.