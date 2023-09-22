$1 million CNH Industrial Foundation grant will help Racine Habitat for Humanity finance ReStore renovations

A $1 million grant from the CNH Industrial Foundation will help Racine Habitat for Humanity finance renovations at a new ReStore building, according to a joint announcement made Friday.

Racine Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is currently located at 2302 De Koven Ave., but the nonprofit recently purchased the long-vacant, former Piggly Wiggly Store, at 1101 Grove Ave. in west Racine. The grant from CNH will fund renovations at the 20,000-square foot building so it can be used to expand its operations.

ReStores sell donated furniture, hardware, and other home improvement materials, like cabinets and sinks. Sales fund Habitat for Humanity’s mission.

The new ReStore location will allow Racine Habitat’s work to expand not only in the size of the store, but also in its days of operation, and capacity to efficiently serve both the shopper and donor with first-class hospitality, a press release states.

“While our retail operation will see changes, our mission remains the same,” said Rex Hamilton, Racine Habitat for Humanity’s director of development. “Our new ReStore will further strengthen our commitment to fuel the construction of new, affordable homes from the revenue generated from sales. This is a very exciting change!”

John Crowell, CNH Industrial Foundation’s president called Racine a very special community for the CNH Industrial family.

“Given the company’s continued robust volunteerism with Racine Habitat for Humanity, and the CNH Industrial Foundation’s dedication over the years to supporting this cause, and the mission of Habitat organizations across North America, this is a proud moment,” Crowell said. “We are excited to support this project to help drive long term impact and community wellbeing in Racine for years to come.”

The ReStore will continue to operate at its current location until renovations are completed and a grand opening is announced sometime next summer.