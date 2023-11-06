Zywave moving 100 U.S. jobs to the Philippines

By
-
Jason Liu
Jason Liu, CEO of Zywave

Wauwatosa-based insurtech company Zywave announced Monday that approximately 100 of its U.S.-based positions are being relocated to the company’s office in the Philippines. Less than one-third of the 100 employees affected are based in the Milwaukee area. In a Monday statement, Zywave leadership cited three reasons for moving the jobs out of the country: a

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
