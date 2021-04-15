Zywave makes fifth acquisition in less than two years

Wauwatosa-based insurance technology provider Zywave
has acquired Boston-based Enquiron, a provider of risk management and consultative business solutions."We are incredibly impressed with Enquiron's combined data, service solutions and processes that result in proven return on investment, long-term relationships and continued growth," said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave.Enquiron was founded in 1996 and provides risk management solutions in human resources, health care, retirement, cyber and other areas. The company draws on aggregate employer events to show risk management patterns.Zywave plans to incorporate Enquiron’s offerings into its customer experience while expanding its risk management solutions.Executives from the two companies will work on integration of operations over the next several months. Terms of the deal were not disclosed."Aligning with a partner like Zywave that has extensive insurance industry experience to understand our customers' specific needs was of key importance. We are excited for the opportunity to join forces with their team and contribute to a market-leading solution set."The Enquiron deal marks Zywave’s fifth acquisition in less than two years."Zywave remains committed to bringing industry's best technology to our partners, empowering them with the tools they need to grow their business," Liu said. "We will continue to invest in our existing products, while also enhancing our product portfolio with new acquisitions."