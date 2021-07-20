Zywave has been busy making acquisitions, CEO Jason Liu shares why

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Jason Liu
Jason Liu
When Wauwatosa-based insurance technology firm Zywave was acquired by Clearlake Capital Group last year, Zywave chief executive officer Jason Liu said the deal would accelerate the company’s pace of acquisitions.  He wasn’t kidding.  Zywave announced…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display