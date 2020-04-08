Zilber plans new industrial building in Granville corporate park

Zilber Property Group is planning to develop a nearly 105,500-square-foot industrial building in the Towne Corporate Park of Granville, on Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The Milwaukee-based developer has filed a commercial new construction permit application with the city for the new building. It is being proposed for a vacant 7.6-acre parcel at 8500 N. Pfeil St., which is owned by an affiliate of Zilber.

According to application records, the facility would be for light manufacturing uses. The application also lists Milwaukee-based Zimmerman Architectural Studios as the project architect and Kenosha-based Riley Construction as the general contractor.

Zilber said it filed an application for governmental review as part of the company’s pursuit of potential new projects.

“Zilber Property Group continues to pursue real estate projects in the communities it has historically made economic development investments in,” the company said in a statement. “Part of that pursuit process is governmental and community review of proposed projects, which the proposed 105,000(-square-foot) industrial building project, to be located in the Towne Corporate Park of Granville, is currently undergoing.”

The corporate park is located near southwest of West Brown Deer Road and North 107th Street, in the city’s Granville area. Zilber advertises Towne Corporate Park of Granville as a modern 64-acre industrial business park with fully improved and shovel-ready sites. Beyond the 7.6-acre lot, Zilber also lists a 4.5-acre site across the street at 8501 N. Pfeil St.

Businesses located in the Towne Corporate Park of Granville include Kohl’s Photo Studio, Diamond Precision, Pro Engineering, FPM, Friedman Candy, Design Specialties, Midwestern Anodizing, and Weller Truck Parts.

The corporate park made news recently when Saukville-based disinfectant wipe manufacturer Rebel Converting LLC announced it was moving its headquarters to a 95,500-square-foot building it had purchased at 11225 W. Heather Ave.

Get more news and insights in the March 30 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee: