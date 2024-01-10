Zilber Family Foundation awards nearly $3 million to nonprofits as part of its December 2023 grant cycle

The Zilber Family Foundation this week announced its final grants for 2023, donating nearly $3 million to 18 Milwaukee nonprofits.

As part of its entire 2023 giving year, which saw the foundation donate $12.4 million to nonprofits supporting community economic development, and fundamental human services during three grant cycles, the foundation contributed approximately $3.7 million to organizations providing affordable housing solutions in the Milwaukee area.

This latest round of grants prioritizes increasing access to affordable housing, recognizing the crucial role of housing in fostering economic mobility, health, and overall well-being for all Milwaukee residents, a press release from the foundation states.

“The Zilber Family Foundation understands that true progress comes through collaboration,” said Gina Stilp, executive director of the Zilber Family Foundation. “We are energized by the innovative and meaningful work of our grantee partners. Their dedication to increasing access to social and economic opportunity is critical to building a thriving Milwaukee for all.”

December grant recipients include Community Advocates, Metro Milwaukee Mediation Services (Mediate Milwaukee), and Revitalize Milwaukee – three organizations focused on creating a more equitable housing landscape that received grant funding from Zilber Family Foundation.

“Communities thrive when everyone has a safe place to call home,” Stilp said. “By investing in affordable housing, the Zilber Family Foundation is not just addressing individual needs; we’re investing in the collective well-being of Milwaukee. Stable housing fosters stronger neighborhoods, improves public health outcomes and creates a more vibrant and inclusive city for all.”

A Milwaukee-based non-profit organization dedicated to empowering residents and building stronger neighborhoods, Community Advocates tackles critical issues like housing insecurity, domestic violence and economic inequality through a multi-pronged approach.

Funding from the Zilber Family Foundation will support programming to increase access to safe, affordable and quality rental housing in ZNI neighborhoods and initiatives to curb homelessness and find permanent housing.

“Community Advocates is extremely grateful to the Zilber Family Foundation for their invaluable support. Through their generosity, we will be able to improve access to high-quality, affordable, and stable housing for individuals and families through permanent supportive housing, safe haven housing, and homelessness prevention for families as a part of our Housing Operations Advancement Project,” said Andi Elliott, CEO of Community Advocates.

Metro Milwaukee Mediation Services, Inc. (Mediate Milwaukee) promotes sustainable housing by offering mediation, a fair and neutral process where parties benefit from assistance of a trained mediator to resolve housing-related eviction or foreclosure disputes. Mediate Milwaukee’s eviction prevention services help tenants and landlords work through disagreements to find an effective solution for all parties involved.

Funding from the Zilber Family Foundation will support housing mediation services to prevent evictions and foreclosures in ZNI and other Milwaukee neighborhoods.

Revitalize Milwaukee is a nonprofit that empowers families by providing free home repairs throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties. The organization is the largest free home repair provider in southeast Wisconsin, keeping individuals and families in their homes and stabilizing neighborhoods.

Funding from the Zilber Family Foundation will support a matching grant program in the Clarke Square neighborhood and will provide free home repairs for low-income homeowners in ZNI neighborhoods.

Additional December 2023 grant recipients include: