Zilber Family Foundation awards $5.4 million in grants to 31 local nonprofits

The Zilber Family Foundation has awarded $5.4 million in grants to 31 nonprofit organizations in Milwaukee.

Of that total, $2.7 million support affordable housing, a key focus in the Milwaukee-based foundation’s current plans. Fourteen of the grants target new or expanded initiatives addressing Milwaukee’s social, economic and racial inequities.

Eighteen of the grants target the city’s Lindsay Heights, Clarke Square and Layton Boulevard West neighborhoods, where the foundation has directed much of its investment over the past 10 years through the Zilber Neighborhood Initiative. These grants support community-based organizations in efforts to increase access to quality, affordable housing; provide financial education and skill building opportunities; develop minority-owned small businesses; and build the capacity and effectiveness of residents and nonprofits leading the work. Additionally, the grants will increase access to a range of services to support higher education, youth development and the immediate needs of unhoused individuals.

“Our board and staff believe that this kind of broad-based collaboration is crucial to developing potential solutions to the urgent needs of our city and neighborhoods,” said Gina Stilp, executive director at the Zilber Family Foundation. “We are motivated by these important efforts that seek to increase homeownership, health and wellbeing, and wealth, especially in Milwaukee’s Black and Hispanic communities. We can make a difference when we work together.”

The foundation was formed in 1961 as a private grant-making institution by the late real estate developer Joseph Zilber. Over the past few years, the foundation has gifted $51.5 million through grants and other charitable activities. That includes recent grants of $1.7 million to 19 nonprofits in May 2021 and $1.8 million in grants to 16 nonprofit organizations, including 11 in the Milwaukee area, in January 2021. A complete list of the foundation’s 2022 grantees is available here.

Grants announced this week were awarded to the following organizations: