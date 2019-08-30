Zilber buys vacant building in Pleasant Prairie industrial park

Zilber Property Group has purchased a roughly 121,000-square-foot industrial building located on Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park, the company announced Friday.

The building, located at 8778 100th St., was acquired for $6.84 million, according to state records. The corporate park is near Interstate 94, with easy access to the Chicago and Milwaukee markets, Zilber noted in a news release.

According to county records, the 7.1-acre site where the building is located is assessed at $8.3 million.

“The I-94 Corridor and Kenosha County continue to be advantageous locales for industrial real estate investment,” John Kersey, executive vice president of Zilber Ltd., said in the release. “This acquisition represents our ongoing commitment to invest in the area, as we strongly believe it will continue to be an attractive location for industrial users.”

Zilber Property Group is the trade name under which Milwaukee-based Zilber Ltd. markets its commercial real-estate investment activities.

Zilber said the building will be made available to companies interested in setting up shop in the corporate park. It features six docks and two drive-in doors, 12,000 square feet of office space and 115 parking spaces.

Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction, Northbrook, Illinois-based MG Land LLC. Michael Kleber, Zilber director of industrial leasing, represented the buyer.

Zilber has developed a number of industrial buildings in the area, including in this particular business park. This includes a 150,000-square-foot facility being used by Waukegan, Illinois-based United Conveyor Corp., and a 72,000-square-foot building that’s available for lease.