Illinois-based United Conveyor Corp. plans Pleasant Prairie facility

Waukegan, Illinois-based United Conveyor Corp. plans to establish a warehouse and assembly facility in a nearly 150,000-square-foot building in the LakeView Corporate Park in Pleasant Prairie.

“We’re excited about expanding our manufacturing operations into Kenosha County. LakeView Corporate Park provides easy access for our customers, suppliers and employees,” said Brandon Lipska, vice president of supply chain at United Conveyor. “The state-of-the-art facility will help increase efficiencies in production and allow future growth for the company.”

Zilber Property Group built the 149,811-square-foot building at 7153 99th St. last year as a speculative development project. It was one of 15 properties the company sold to High Street Realty Co. in July. The nearly 9 acre property sold for $11.4 million.

United Conveyor is seeking approval of site and operational plans to occupy the entire building, according to Pleasant Prairie plan commission documents. Around 114,000 square feet would be used for raw materials and processed goods storage, another 28,700 square feet would be for assembly operations and 7,000 square feet would go to office use.

The company provides highly engineered material handling solutions for power generation and industrial markets. UCC would have 50 full time employees working across two shifts at the facility.

The project would add capacity and flexibility to UCC’s current production operations, according to documents submitted to the village. The company also plans to keep $15 million to $20 million in inventory at the site at any given time.

UCC also plans to use the facility as a marketing tool, according to village documents.

The plan commission is set to consider the request Monday evening.