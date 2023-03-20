Yellow Corp. to close its Milwaukee location, relocate employees to Oak Creek

Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

Nashville-based Yellow Corp., a freight and logistics company, will close its Milwaukee facility at 6161 S. 6th St. and consolidate operations into its Oak Creek location at 6880 S. Howell Ave. Yellow Corp. has been running its Milwaukee facility through two of its subsidiaries: Holland and YRC Enterprise Services, Inc. The company has two additional

Nashville-based Yellow Corp., a freight and logistics company, will close its Milwaukee facility at 6161 S. 6St. and consolidate operations into its Oak Creek location at 6880 S. Howell Ave. Yellow Corp. has been running its Milwaukee facility through two of its subsidiaries:andThe company has two additional subsidiaries calledandThe Oak Creek location is operating under the YRC Enterprise Services brand. The company’s Milwaukee facility, called Milwaukee Terminal 386, will close on May 28, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. There are 189 employees working for Yellow Corp. in Milwaukee and the company is planning to “transfer substantially” all affected workers.

“In parts of the U.S., Yellow operates multiple facilities within the same city. Some of these properties are smaller end-of-line terminals, which are being combined with larger and more modern regional terminals and distribution centers,” said Yellow in a statement Friday. “Through our long-planned change of operations as part of our nationwide One Yellow enterprise transformation, we anticipate that our two Milwaukee facilities will be consolidated into one. These facilities are approximately a mile apart from one another. In 2022, we communicated this change to our local employees.”