Muskego | Founded: 2001

Industry: Biotechnology

Employees: 22

Xiogenix collaborates with leaders in the bioscience industry to assess market needs and design state-of-the-art equipment to move regenerative medicine forward.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Rachel Bahr, president: “Given our field, we have been able to attract a stunning team of talent who are hyper-focused on making a significant impact in our company and our industry.”

What one thing would you change to make Milwaukee/southeastern Wisconsin better?

“It would be great to have more biotech companies developing locally. We hope to impact this in the future and have been engaging Wisconsin universities to partner with and develop local opportunities for learning and experience in related fields.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“We rely on legacy product sales to fund our new significant developments, which keeps us balanced but can also be challenging as a small developing company.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“We recently moved into a beautiful new facility in Muskego. We are 100% in the office and this new space gives us an incredible space to innovate and enjoy our time together.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Our biggest opportunity will be in automating the commercialization of cell and gene therapies to make these therapies more available to those who need them. Patients are waiting.”