SC Johnson to move employees from Chicago to Racine-area facilities

Racine-based SC Johnson announced Wednesday that it plans to move approximately 170 employees from its Chicago office to its Racine-area facilities by the end of 2026.

The shift, which will take place in phases, is connected to organizational changes that took place 15 months ago, when SC Johnson established individual North America and International Consumer Brand business units, the company said.

“The move allows better collaboration between teams that have been fragmented across different offices in Racine and Chicago,” the company said in a news release.

As part of the move employees will move into the 51,000-square-foot former Educators Credit Union headquarters office building at 1326 Willow Road in Mt. Pleasant, which SC Johnson purchased for $15 million in 2023. The building is adjacent to two other SC Johnson facilities in Mount Pleasant and is near the company’s Waxdale manufacturing facility.

Founded in 1886, SC Johnson is a manufacturer of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control, shoe care and professional products.

“For almost 140 years, we’ve enjoyed being part of the Racine community, and proudly call it our home,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, in the news release. “This is an important change for our business given some recent organizational changes, and we look forward to welcoming even more SCJ people to the Racine-area.”

The company said it is not eliminating any roles as part of the move of employees from Chicago to Racine County.

SC Johnson will still have a Chicago presence with about 100 employees in its downtown Chicago office in addition to a manufacturing site in the city’s Pullman neighborhood.

The company has 13,000 employees and operations in 70 countries.