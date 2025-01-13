Workers at Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea vote to unionize

Workers at Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea
in Milwaukee have voted to unionize and join the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Union
, according to a Monday announcement from MASH.
A mail-in ballot election was recently conducted by the National Labor Relation Board. Five employees sent in ballots, which were counted last Friday. Workers voted to unionize with a 4 to 1 margin, according to MASH.
“This win is a testament to the power of unity and collective action," said Leonela Alejandro
, a barista at Fairgrounds. "We are excited to have our voices recognized and look forward to working together to create an even better workplace."
Fairgrounds workers requested recognition of their union on Nov. 20, 2024, backed by signatures on union authorization and membership cards from six of the seven employees at the Milwaukee cafe. The six employees signed a letter to Fairgrounds ownership and corporate leadership to request recognition.
Fairgrounds leadership did not respond to the request for recognition and filed with the NLRB to conduct a union election, according to MASH.
Most employees did not initially receive a ballot from the NLRB because of inaccurate addresses provided by Fairgrounds ownership, according to MASH. The five employees who did receive ballots made inquires themselves to the NLRB.
“From baristas and bartenders to cooks and cleaners, hospitality workers in Milwaukee want unions," said Peter Rickman
, president and business manager at MASH. "Only through a union contract can the workers on whose labor this industry is built secure a living wage, rights on the job, fair and decent hours, a seat at the table on workplace policies, and accountability for their employers. Despite employer opposition and NLRB processes that can make unionizing difficult, Fairgrounds workers showed us all how hospitality workers can win by sticking together to win their union.”
Chicago-based Fairgrounds Coffee operates a Milwaukee shop at 916 E. State St. in the Yankee Hill neighborhood. The location opened in late 2019
.
Fairgrounds offers a rotating selection of craft espressos, cold brew coffees and teas from businesses across the country, including Milwaukee’s own Colectivo Coffee and Rishi Tea.