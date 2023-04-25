Work resumes on The Hop’s lakefront line

Track to be completed by the end of July, with service starting in November

By
-
A rendering of The Couture Transit Center slated to be completed sometime this year. The Lakefront Line of The Hop streetcar will run through the center. (Rendering courtesy of Barrett Lo Visionary Development)

After years of delay tied to construction timelines for The Couture, construction of the lakefront line of The Hop, the downtown Milwaukee streetcar, has resumed. Contractors could be seen Monday, working in the 800 block of East Michigan Street in the shadows of the rising apartment tower, as they prepared to lay parts of the

Cara Spoto
