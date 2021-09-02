Work proceeding on Adron Tool Corp.’s future HQ in new Sussex business park

Alex Zank
An aerial view of Highlands Business Park in Sussex. Courtesy of Wangard Partners Inc.
Work has commenced on a 93,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will serve as the new headquarters of Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer Adron Tool Corp. Wangard Partners Inc. announced today it recently sold a 7-acre site in its…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

