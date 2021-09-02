Work proceeding on Adron Tool Corp.’s future HQ in new Sussex business park

Work has commenced on a 93,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will serve as the new headquarters of Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer Adron Tool Corp. Wangard Partners Inc. announced today it recently sold a 7-acre site in its…

Work has commenced on a 93,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will serve as the new headquarters of Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer Work has commenced on a 93,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will serve as the new headquarters of Menomonee Falls-based manufacturer Adron Tool Corp. Wangard Partners Inc. announced today it recently sold a 7-acre site in its Highlands Business Park development to Adron. State records indicate an Adron affiliate bought the land for $1.12 million. Stu Wangard, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of the Wauwatosa-based firm, said foundation work is underway and vertical construction could start next week. He did not provide an anticipated completion date. Adron will bring more than 50 jobs to the business park. “In searching for our new location, the Highlands Business Park stood out as the right choice,” Brian Hagmayer, owner of Adron, said in a statement. “Having quick access to major interstates for efficient operations and potential expansion puts our company in an ideal location.” Highlands Business Park is a 149-acre development northwest of Highway 164 and County Highway K. It can accommodate a variety of users, including light industrial, food service, health services and retail. It has spaces available ranging from 1 to 30 acres. Wangard said his firm is speaking with four other manufacturing companies about possibly locating in the business park. He said the manufacturers are all local to Wisconsin. Wangard Partners is also in talks with a southeast Wisconsin-based user who is contemplating an office building at the site. Wangard declined to name the firms. He said the manufacturers have all expressed an immediate need for a new building. They are looking for a facility to be built according to their specifications and without unforeseen conditions during construction. "In this case we’ve spent a tremendous amount of time and effort preparing sites so they’re available for construction without hidden risk," Wangard said in an interview with BizTimes. The development so far has two retail users: Kwik Trip and Educators Credit Union . There is additional room behind the Kwik Trip store for more retail, an office building or a restaurant, Wangard said. A 30-acre portion to the north of the business park contains 8 buildable acres for an office building or senior housing. The remaining 22 wooded acres will be preserved and available for recreational purposes, Wangard said. Wangard Partners also recently acquired another 76 acres next to the business park, which will allow it to develop another 600,000 square feet of industrial space on 40 acres. The remaining new acreage is being marketed for a residential subdivision. Wangard said his firm recently put the site out on the market to residential developers or homebuilders. This is all in addition to the remaining available land for industrial uses in the business park. That includes highly visible sites along Highway K, Wangard said. “We envision a bright future for Highlands Business Park,” Ryan Holzhauer, Wangard Partners' director of industrial development and acquisitions, said in a statement. “The first phase of the project is complete and ready for new development. Having Adron Tool Corporation close on the property affirms our hopes for the space and we look forward to our continued partnership.” Adron has been in business more than 52 years. It was among the first to use wire electrical discharge machining as a production process. It has completed jobs for nearly every industry, including aerospace, electronics, defense, medical and automotive. It operates 55 high-speed wire EDM machines of all sizes, including one that is able to handle work pieces weighing up to 10,000 pounds.