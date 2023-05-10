Woman charged with embezzling $198,000 from Fox Point company

By
-

A local woman has been charged with several counts of wire fraud after she allegedly embezzled nearly $200,000 from her Fox Point-based employer. Raquel McCarthy, 55, is charged with two counts of fraud by wire, radio or television and three counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. The indictment does not name the company McCarthy

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

