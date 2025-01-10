Wolter acquires Illinois-based material handling company

Brookfield-based material handling distribution company Wolter Inc.
announced that it has acquired Illinois-based Midway Industrial Equipment
, a material handling company with locations in Sugar Grove, Illinois and University Park, Illinois.
“This strategic move enhances Wolter Inc.'s product and service offerings, bolsters its forklift and warehouse equipment capabilities, and strengthens its presence in the Midwest,” the company said in a news release.
“We are excited to welcome Midway Industrial Equipment into the Wolter Inc. family,” said Jerry Weidmann
, CEO of Wolter Inc. “Midway’s strong commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional material handling services. Together, we will provide unmatched support and expertise to our customers.”
Midway Industrial Equipment’s portfolio includes new and pre-owned forklifts, new and reconditioned batteries and chargers, industrial equipment, warehouse solutions, and maintenance services covering the Chicago suburbs in northern Illinois and portions of northern Indiana. The company provides planned maintenance programs, equipment rentals, and an inventory of parts.
“With Midway’s expertise in multi-brand equipment servicing and commitment to excellence, this partnership will provide customers with high-quality solutions tailored to their operational needs. This acquisition underscores Wolter Inc.'s dedication to driving productivity and better serving the industrial and commercial sectors in the Midwest and beyond,” Wolter said in a news release.
Wolter was named the Family-Owned Business of the Year
by BizTimes Media for 2024. The company expanded its business substantially throughout 2024 with the addition of Bobcat products to its catalog and several acquisitions in the southeast region of the United States creating a new operational market for the company.
Since its founding in 1962 by Otto Wolter, who now serves as board chairman, the company has acquired nearly 20 subsidiaries. Its Midwest market includes Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and the upper peninsula of Michigan.
In 2023, Wolter employed around 590 people. As of November 2024, Wolter employed close to 700 people.
Wolter was also recognized as one of BizTimes Media’s Future 50 companies in 2022, 2023 and 2024, a recognition of southeastern Wisconsin’s fastest growing, privately held companies.
[caption id="attachment_602040" align="aligncenter" width="1280"]
Wolter’s Brookfield headquarters at 3125 Intertech Drive.[/caption]