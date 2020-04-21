WMEP seeks insights on how manufacturers are responding to coronavirus

WMEP Manufacturing Solutions is inviting Wisconsin manufacturers to participate in a survey to assess how companies in one of the state’s core economic sectors are responding to the coronavirus and related economic crisis.

Tim Wiora, executive director and chief executive officer of WMEP, noted that some manufacturers remain very busy during the pandemic while others are facing significant disruptions.

“The purpose of our COVID/Economic Crisis Manufacturer Pulse Survey is to get a clearer picture of how manufacturers are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic crisis and to track what actions they are taking in response,” Wiora said in an email.

WMEP plans to repeat the survey approximately every two weeks to evaluate how the manufacturing environment is changing.

The first version of the survey is currently open through April 27 and results will be shared in a webinar at 8 a.m. April 30.

“We will share the results of our survey with manufacturers to provide them with a baseline on how the manufacturing environment is responding to this unprecedented and rapidly changing environment,” Wiora said.

The survey is available here. Visit the WMEP website for details on the webinar.

