Wixon names new CFO

[caption id="attachment_604168" align="alignleft" width="300"]Brad Netzel. Image courtesy of Wixon.[/caption] St. Francis-based Wixon , a producer of seasonings, ingredients and flavors for the food industry, has appointed Brad Netzel to the role of chief financial officer. Netzel has more than 20 years of public accounting and consulting experience. He most recently spent more than 14 years at Naperville, Illinois-based professional services firm Sikich. “We are thrilled to welcome Brad to the Wixon family,” said Patrick McGarry , chief operating officer at Wixon. “His expertise in maintaining financial discipline with long-term business strategy will be integral to achieving our vision for the future. Brad’s leadership will enable us to foster growth, enhance our operational excellence, and most importantly, continue delivering top-tier service to our customers.” Netzel graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, earning a bachelor's degree in accounting in 1999 and a master's degree in 2000.