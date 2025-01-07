Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Wixon names new CFO

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
WixonBrad NetzelPatrick McGarry
Last updated

Brad Netzel. Image courtesy of Wixon. St. Francis-based Wixon, a producer of seasonings, ingredients and flavors for the food industry, has appointed Brad Netzel to the role of chief financial officer. Netzel has more than 20 years of public accounting and consulting experience. He most recently spent more than 14 years

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.