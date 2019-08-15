Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticks up to 3.0%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Wisconsin ticked up to 3.0% in July, up from 2.9% in June, and the state’s economy lost 100 private sector jobs during the month, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released today by the state Department of Workforce Development.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate had been below 3.0% since February.

It remains lower than the national unemployment rate of 3.7%.

The state lost 100 private sector jobs and 1,800 government jobs during July, according to the report. The leisure and hospitality sector added the most jobs in the state during the month (3,100), while the educational and health services sector lost the most jobs (2,500).

Wisconsin’s economy has added 14,600 private sector jobs over the last year (from July 2018 to July 2019), according to the report.

The state’s labor force participation rate was 67.2%, the same as in June and better than the national rate of 63.0%.

“In this historically tight labor market, DWD will continue to partner closely with employers, workers, and job seekers to ensure that workforce programming across Wisconsin is inclusive, responsive to current needs, and strategic for the jobs of the future,” DWD secretary-designee Caleb Frostman said in a news release. “We look forward to collaborating with all economic stakeholders to attain greater workforce recruitment and retention, as well as enhancing programming to encourage the creation and retention of careers with family-sustaining wages and benefits.”