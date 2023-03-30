Wisconsin’s population grew by 12,000 in past year. How does that compare to the rest of the country?

Wisconsin saw its population grew by 12,438 in 2022, an increase of 0.21% that ranks in the middle-of-the-pack compared to other states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest population estimates. On an annual basis, the Census Bureau estimates the population for states, counties and municipalities as of July 1. Data released Thursday include state and county estimates along with which components – births, deaths, migration – drove the change. Wisconsin’s growth rate from 2021 to 2021 ranks 26in the country. Florida was the fastest growing state in the country, up 1.91% followed by Idaho, South Carolina, Texas and South Dakota. Among nearby states, only Indiana saw stronger growth with a 0.29% increase that ranked 24. Minnesota was up 0.1% and ranked 30and Iowa was just behind with a 0.09% increase. Michigan and Illinois, on the other hand, lost residents. Michigan’s population was down 3,391, a decrease of 0.03% that ranks 35in the country. Illinois lost 104,437 residents, a decrease of 0.82% from the prior year estimate. Only New York, down 0.91%, saw a stronger decrease. However, the components of change show a different story. Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois all saw a natural increase in their population, meaning the number of births outpaced the number of deaths. Minnesota’s natural change was an increase of 11,617, a rate that ranked 11in the country. Iowa’s was up 1,559, ranking 22and Illinois’ rate ranked 23with a natural increase of 4,866. Indiana saw a natural decline of 60, Wisconsin was down 1,758 and Michigan was down 12,482. Compared to nearby states, Wisconsin had the strongest rate of domestic migration with an increase of 7,657 followed by Indiana with an increase of 5,230. Wisconsin ranked 22in the country for domestic migration. The other states lost residents to domestic migration. Michigan was down 8,482, Iowa dropped 7,292, Minnesota lost 19,400 and Illinois lost 141,656. Wisconsin fared the worst on international migration, adding 8,174 residents and ranking 43in the country. Iowa added 9,348 residents via international migration, ranking 17in the country given its relatively smaller size. Illinois ranked 22nationally on international migration, adding 31,529 residents followed by Minnesota in 24with the addition of 14,194. Indiana was 26, adding 15,490 and Michigan was 31, adding 18,812.Within Wisconsin, four counties – Dunn, Pierce, Florence and Adams – saw growth of more than 2% from the prior year. Another eight counties saw growth of more than 1%. At the other end of the spectrum, 23 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties lost population from 2021 to 2022. Menominee was the worst, down 2.21% followed by Waupaca, down 0.97% and then Milwaukee, down 0.6% or 5,546 residents. Milwaukee did see a natural increase in population of 2,095 and international migration contributed 2,638 residents to growth, but domestic migration was down by 10,060 on a net basis. Amongst the 100 largest counties in the country, Milwaukee’s population decline ranked 80. The state’s other largest counties were a bit of a mixed bag. Dane County grew 1.15%, adding 6,479 residents through a relatively balanced mix of natural increase and international and domestic migration. Waukesha County grew 0.33%, Brown was up 0.45%, Outagamie grew 0.43% and Winnebago was up 0.1%. Racine County, on the other hand, saw its population dip 0.3% and Kenosha County was down 0.38%. Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin, Washington County grew 0.22%, Sheboygan was up 0.12%, Ozaukee County grew 0.49% and Walworth was up 0.17%.