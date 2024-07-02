Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Health Care

Wisconsin’s Biohealth Tech Hub will use federal funding to support six regional projects

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Learn more about:
BioForward WisconsinMedical College of WisconsinUniversity of Wisconsin-MadisonLisa JohnsonTony Evers
Last updated

The leaders behind Wisconsin’s Biohealth Tech Hub, which is slated to receive $49 million in federal funding, have shared more details on how exactly that money will be deployed. As part of the state’s final application to receive a second phase of funding from the Economic Development Administration, six regional projects were highlighted. “Each project

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.